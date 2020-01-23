4-day week, school closures among cost-cutting options to be discussed by Pointe Coupee school board

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Heads up parents in Pointe Coupee Parish, there’s a big meeting Thursday, Jan. 23.
On the school board’s meeting agenda are several hot topics, including the school system’s ongoing financial issues, the possibility of closing a few schools, and the idea of sending children to class for only four days per week rather than five.
It’s not secret that the Pointe Coupee Parish School System appears to be in financial trouble.
“It’s very important for the citizens of the parish to recognize how it would impact our school system,” said Kim Canezero, superintendent of Pointe Coupee Parish School System, back on Nov. 13, 2019.
Back then, she was pleading to voters to renew a tax that contributes more than $5 million to the school system’s annual budget. That tax renewal passed. But on the board’s agenda for Thursday, Jan. 23, the members are once again looking at options to save money, including students only going to school from Tuesday through Friday.
“There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered before I can make a decision. At least some kind of research that shows that it’s [4-day school week] a positive thing for student achievement,” said Anita LeJeune, board member for District F.
There’s also some discussion about potentially closing Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary, Rougon Elementary, and more.
The agenda states, “Livonia High School grade configuration will be 6th grade through 12th grade making it the only school site with these grade levels parish-wide, except for the STEM program; (c) Move Pointe Coupee Alternative Program to the campus of Rosenwald Elementary.”
“I’m totally against any type of school closures, especially at this point. You start trying to transport young children all the way from the northern end of the parish to the southern end of the parish, you have an issue, because that’s a long way,” said LeJeune.
“Come out in large numbers,” said Myron Porche, president of the NAACP New Roads Chapter.
“Three-hundred strong,” said Leola Bellazzin, secretary of the NAACP New Roads Chapter.
"We need the parish, not just the community, the parish, to come together as one," said Porche.
Parents have even voiced their concerns to the New Roads Chapter of the NAACP about the proposed changes, saying this process has been rushed, so the organization has sent flyers across the parish urging people to pack the board meeting Thursday.
“The community was not involved in the planning process, so our concern is we want to sit at the table with them, and we want to have input on this reconfiguration,” said Bellazin.
The school board is also looking to hold a special meeting in February to discuss adding another millage on the ballot in the fall.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé was on the way to meet with Superintendent Canezaro to discuss these budget issues, but she canceled, and told him she is "not authorized to speak on this matter at this time.”
The meeting Thursday is at the school board office on Napoleon Street in New Roads; it starts at 5:30 p.m.
