Bill to eliminate statute of limitations for Indiana sex crimes moves forward

(WAVE) – An Indiana bill to eliminate the statute of limitations for rape, child exploitation, and certain other sexual offenses has passed committee and is heading to the Senate for a vote.
Under the current law, most sex crimes against children must be filed before the victim reaches the age of 31.
The new bill would create exemptions if law enforcement finds DNA evidence of a crime, discovers a recording that provides evidence of a crime or if the perpetrator confesses to the crime.
