St. Leonard Community School set to close, 120 students scrambling to find new school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some parents are shocked, confused and disappointed after learning their child's Catholic school will no longer exist at the end of the year.
St Leonard Community School is closing and parents of the 120 students that get their education from the school want to know what’s next.
"We were completely shocked,” parent Sally Riley said.
Riley said she and other parents had no idea that she’d have to find another school for her sixth grader, until she opened up her email on Friday.
“We were not given a chance to find a solution to the problem,” said Riley.
The email sent by the church’s father said there’s no alternative but it’s the right path. The school has faced enrollment declines causing financial strains. This means in the future the parish would no longer able to complete its obligations.
”We have not been made aware of what that debt is and what is needed to overcome that,” said Riley.
The school’s communications officer said enrollment challenges are usually the cause of Catholic School closures. In the last decade, two other catholic schools have also closed here in Louisville.
"This is not just a school,” said Riley. “It is a family and there are committed members of this family that are going to fight to keep this school alive."
Riley said the school’s closure is a hard pill to swallow. The school caters to gifted students, who may need a little more educational assistance.
A statement sent out to families also said neighborhood schools can absorb all the students and the pastor and school leaders will help with the transition. The staff was also made aware of the decision on Friday.
