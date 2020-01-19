Site approval to be considered for potential development of $600 million dollar casino

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gaming Commission will discuss the stretch of land that could potentially house a new casino resort.
On the commission’s Thursday agenda, they will consider giving Biloxi Capital LLC. site approval to develop a $600 million dollar casino at the former site of the old Tivoli Hotel. This possible new development would rest near the Ohr- O’Keefe Museum, between Main Street and Oak Street.
According to the 2019 public notice, the casino would house 1,300 hotel rooms and include 100,000 square feet for gaming.
The 30-acre piece of land was zoned for gaming in 2007.
