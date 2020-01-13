NWS confirms two tornadoes tore through the Mid-South Saturday

NWS confirms two tornadoes tore through the Mid-South Saturday (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated January 12 at 11:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has released damage survey results from Saturday’s severe storms.

According to NWS, two tornadoes ripped through the Mid-South.

One rated EF-1 tornado was reported in Tate County into DeSoto County, and one EF-2 tornado also hit parts of DeSoto County.

Straight-line wind damage was observed in Tunica County, as well.

The EF-1 tornado was spotted from near Arkabutla to southwest of Hernando, with wind speeds estimated at 100 mph.

The EF-2 tornado struck from east of Hernando to south of Olive Branch, with winds of 120 mph.

