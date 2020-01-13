MDOT helps in the fight against human trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working with agencies around the state to fight this growing problem.
Many of the victims are transported throughout the country in commercial motor vehicles.
Human trafficking continues to be one of the fastest growing crimes in the nation. Last year there were 86 cases of some form of human trafficking in Mississippi and almost 11,000 cases nationwide.
Willie Huff is MDOT’s Office of Enforcement Director. He says there are signs to look for.
Willie Huff said, “age difference, the psychological look of the individual. They will look shy. They will look withdrawn, they will look beaten down. They may have some marks that’s visible also.”
MDOT Enforcement officers are trained on how to identify and police human trafficking on state highways and at weigh stations.
Here are some other things you can look out for to help identify a potential human trafficking situations.
A person living with an employer, multiple people in crammed living spaces, the inability to speak to an individual alone, signs of physical abuse, and poor living conditions.
