Bryan, Liberty County voters try out new machines

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Voters in Georgia were able to try new voting machines this weekend.
The Secretary of State’s office brought their Secure the Vote trailer to Bryan and Liberty Counties.
The new machines mark the largest rollout of voting equipment in US history.
As Georgia voters cast their ballot electronically, a paper one will be printed and then put into a scanner to record the vote.
“I thought it eliminated a lot of the paperwork," said Bryan County voter David Williams. "I’m glad of that.”
Williams is one of several voters in Bryan County that tested the new system. Those systems are making their way across the state, ahead of the March primary.
“We want to make sure everybody test drive[s] the new system, see how the paper ballot works, make sure they know to put the paper ballot in the scanner before they leave so that their vote counts, and everybody feels comfortable,” said Sharyl Sutton. Sutton is the Voter Education Coordinator for Georgia’s Secretary of State office.
More than 210 Liberty County voters came to test it out.
Sutton says there’s been a good response from voters, saying it’s simple and secure.
“Oh I like it," says Frances Bennett, who tested the new machine. "It’s not hard at all.”
Bennett enjoyed the system so much, she’s making sure her family gets out to vote in March.
"I will be picking them up and taking them along with my oldest daughter to go vote."
The Secure the Vote trailer will make stops at other counties across the state.
