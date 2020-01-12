Louisiana reports over 700 cases of hepatitis A amid ongoing outbreak

(WAFB) - Over 700 cases of hepatitis A were confirmed as part of an ongoing outbreak in Louisiana, numbers provided by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) show.
LDH documented 717 cases of hepatitis A since officials began tracking cases in January of 2018.
Of the 117 reported infections, five are not outbreak-related cases. Those five unrelated cases could be the result of infections happening outside of Louisiana.
WHERE ARE CASES BEING REPORTED?
The largest concentration of reported cases of the vaccine-preventable illness remains in Livingston Parish, with between 121 and 240 cases. East Baton Rouge and Ouachita parishes reported the second-highest concentration of cases, between 61 and 120.
The map above shows the number of cases tracked in each parish around the state.
WHAT THE NUMBERS SHOW
The hepatitis A outbreak in Louisiana has reached the highest number of cases in 20 years. In an average year, Louisiana has 10 to 15 cases of hepatitis A.
Of the tracked infections, 57 percent resulted in hospitalizations, according to LDH records. The ages of people infected range from 5 to 81 years old.
LDH has tracked two outbreak-related deaths.
WHAT IS HEPATITIS A?
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is a vaccine-preventable illness that is easily spread through close contact, as well as from sharing injection and non-injection drugs.
Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool (feces) from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill.
An infected person can transmit the virus to others up to two weeks before symptoms appear, and even those who do not experience symptoms can transmit the virus to others.
Those at higher risk of getting the illness include travelers, pregnant women, people who inject drugs, and the homeless.
HEPATITIS A PREVENTION
The best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination. Unvaccinated people who have been exposed recently (within two weeks) to the hepatitis A virus should get the hepatitis A vaccine or a shot of immune globulin to prevent severe illness.
Treatment for Hep A includes rest, fluids, adequate nutrition, and monitoring from a medical professional. The CDC recommends children aged 1 year and older and anyone traveling or who wants to have an extra layer or protection get the shot.
Click here for vaccination locations in Louisiana.
Hepatitis A can also be prevented through practicing good hand hygiene – including thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF HEPATITIS A?
Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).
Most children younger than age 6 do not have symptoms when they have hepatitis A. If symptoms occur, they usually appear four weeks after exposure, but can occur as early as two weeks and as late as seven weeks after exposure.
Symptoms usually develop over a period of several days and last less than two months, although a small percentage of people (10-15 percent) can have symptoms for as long as six months.
Sometimes hepatitis A can cause liver failure and death, although this is rare and occurs more commonly in people older than 50 and people with other liver diseases.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.