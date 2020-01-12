Gov. Bryant signs emergency declaration in response to damage, flooding from morning storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant has signed an emergency declaration after severe weather moved through the state on Saturday.
He says that there is still a threat of damage and flooding. State assistance will be necessary to support local government’s response to recovery.
Governor Bryant met with Mississippi Emergency Management officials to get an update on the severe weather.
He said that no one was killed in today’s storms but a few injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.