Worker dead, several others injured in ammonia spill at Iredell County, N.C. plant

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the sun set, the severity of what happened after an ammonia spill at the Lineage Logistics plant in Statesville Friday afternoon became apparent. Two employees were exposed along with several first responders. One of the workers, did not survive.
Emergency management officials say the second worker, whose name has not been released, is in critical care at a Winston Salem hospital after being transferred there from an Iredell facility.
Two rescue workers who were also exposed during the spill should be okay and will be released from the hospital Saturday morning.
Lineage Logistics does flash freezing of chickens and ammonia is used in that process. At this time, it’s unclear what caused the spill or how much was released, but officials say it will take several days to clean up.
Hazmat crews, OSHA and the EPA were all on scene Friday evening evaluating the situation.
People who live in the area report a very strong smell of ammonia coming from the plant, but officials say it’s well below limits and should be of little concern to surrounding neighbors.
“That would be my message to the public. Would be that there is a high level of concern, but not worry. It’s just a desire to make sure everyone is safe,” said Karyn Yaussy from the Catawba County Emergency Management.
Firefighters are expected to be on scene all Friday night making sure the situation is contained.
Lineage Logistics provided a statement Friday night.
