Worker dead, several others injured in ammonia spill at Iredell County, N.C. plant

“Earlier today, there was an ammonia release at our facility in Statesville, NC that resulted in the death of a Lineage Logistics sub-contractor. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this individual. We are working in close coordination with local authorities and regulatory officials to conduct a full investigation. Lineage’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees, partners, and the communities in which we live and operate. We take compliance with all applicable state and federal regulations extremely seriously and will be working with all relevant agencies during our investigation. To ensure consistent and centralized communications during this process, we will work closely with local authorities and regulatory officials to provide further updates.”

Statement from Lineage Logistics