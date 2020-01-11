Hueytown mayor gives update on storm shelter

Hueytown, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown mayor Steve Ware is asking people to think about their safe space now ahead of Saturday’s severe weather event, as work continues on the city’s storm shelter.
Ware says the shelter could be ready by May or June. Construction equipment and materials sit at the site for the shelter. It’s being built next to Hueytown Elementary and will be able to hold 275 people. Crews broke ground in October 2019, but the mayor told me there have already been delays in progress.
“When it first started under construction, they said 7 to 8 months, depending on the weather. The weather has not cooperated most of the time, so they’re a little bit behind, but they’re coming along with it really good, so we’re excited for it to be here,” said Steve Ware, Mayor.
The mayor is asking people to monitor Hueytown Police Department’s Facebook page for information about a safe place to go if you don’t feel safe at your home during Saturday’s severe weather. Local churches and community agencies will post information there about what will be available in the community.
