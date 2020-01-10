Wiregrass counties teaming up to keep representation and federal funds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The state is in danger of losing money and representation if Alabamians don’t complete the 2020 census.
In 2010, Houston and Geneva County census participation rates were both at 73 percent. Henry County was 59 percent.
To match Gov. Kay Ivey’s 90 percent census return rate goal, the three counties are teaming up to do their parts.
Officials say this type of partnership is rare.
“They don’t happen practically anywhere, but there was an issue here. We sat around a coffee pot and within twenty minutes there was this partnership and this plan and this commitment to make this a different round for us in 2020,” said Wiregrass Foundation President Barbara Alford.
Low census participation could mean losing a congressional seat and funds to help the community.
“It’s very important that we get a count for everyone because the money that comes back to us goes into Medicaid and Medicare. It goes into road transportation. It goes into healthy lunches. It affects all of us everybody has a stake in this census,” said Census Coordinator Lori Wilcoxon.
