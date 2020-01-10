Neighbors concerned about new James Island development plans

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development could soon be coming to James Island, and neighbors are concerned about its traffic and flooding impacts.
If the major subdivision proposal is approved, it would create five lots on Ferris and Cyrus Road. That’s right near the intersection of Riverland Drive and Central Park Road.
Charleston County officials are already planning a major project there that would add two roundabouts to improve safety.
“At some point, they just have to stop building," Jimmy Mazyck, who lives nearby, said. "The traffic can’t hold much more. We’re on an island, and it can only handle so much storm water drain off.”
The new proposal was brought before a city of Charleston committee on Thursday for the first time. No approvals for it have yet been given.
“The overdevelopment is causing flooding problems, because they’re building large neighborhoods and on every piece of dirt left,” Mazyck said. “The traffic is already ridiculous. I was born and raised here, the traffic is enough is enough already, but they’re just going to keep on building on every piece of dirt they can.”
The owner of the land declined to comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.