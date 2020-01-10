NC personal finance mandate means 1 less US history class

January 9, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 10:13 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. - The State Board of Education has adopted new graduation requirements that are the result of a legislative mandate requiring high school students take a personal finance course.

The requirements approved on Thursday for this fall’s entering freshmen means they’ll only have to take only one course solely focused on American history to get a diploma, not two as in the current rules.

State education officials contend the change won’t result in less student knowledge of American history. A revamped high school civics class also will contain history.

Personal finance mandate proponents say it will help students become more economically savvy as adults.

