Macy’s plans to close dozens of stores, including one in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Macy’s plans to close 28 stores nationwide following disappointing holiday sales, according to media reports.
And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Waikoloa Village on the Big Island.
The stores slated for closure could start liquidation as early as this month, though official dates haven’t been announced.
The decision comes as other brick and mortar retailers also face tough decisions.
Pier 1 Imports has announced it will close hundreds of stores nationally, including all seven of its locations in the islands.
Bed Bath & Beyond is also planning to close dozens of stores nationally.
Macy’s has previously closed other stores in Hawaii, including one in Downtown Honolulu and another in Kailua.
