Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran’s capital, killing 176

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people has crashed just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital’s main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.
The crash of Ukraine International Airlines came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
Ukraine’s foreign minister says Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were among those killed in Wednesday’s crash.
The Boeing 737-800 is a very common jetliner used for short to medium-range flights, according to the Associated Press. It is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly 10 months following two deadly crashes.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.