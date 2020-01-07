6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight other people and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island.
The quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks - including at least one measuring 6.0 - part of a 10-day series of temblors spawned by the grinding of tectonic plates along three faults beneath southern Puerto Rico.
Seismologists say it’s impossible to predict when the quakes will stop or whether they will get stronger.
A man died after a wall collapsed on him, and the mayor of the city of Ponce said eight people there were injured.
The 6.4-magnitude quake cut power as power plants shut down to protect themselves. Authorities said two plants suffered light damage, and they expected power to be restored later Tuesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers before dawn on Tuesday. A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but later canceled.
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake a day earlier collapsed five homes in the southwest coastal town of Guánica and heavily damaged dozens of others.
