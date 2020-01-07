Protesters rally for prison reform at Mississippi capitol after deadly riots at state prisons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Protesters rallied outside the Mississippi state capitol Monday after last week’s violence at facilities across the state.
Organizers say they are there advocating for prisoners’ rights.
The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign, MS Dreams Prisoner Family Support, Southern Poverty Law Center, IWOC-Mississippi, People’s Advocacy Institute, One Voice, Mississippi NAACP, Mississippi Rising Coalition, National Action Network of MS, Womanist Alliance, Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund, Second Chance Initiative MS, Justice for Jaylen Campaign, Families Against Mandatory Minimums and others organized the public rally for prison reform.
Family members of inmates and formerly incarcerated individuals, advocates and clergy spoke, demanding immediate action to implement reforms to protect the safety, health, dignity and constitutional rights of those in prison.
“The events of this past week have been tragic, and as we have seen over the past several days, lawmakers and public officials default to blaming the loss of life and human suffering on gang violence without acknowledging their role in enabling the policies creating the longstanding systemic abuse and neglect that our incarcerated family members suffer in the prison system,” reads a statement from rally organizers. “We, the People of Mississippi, say no more to the violation of the constitutional rights, dignity and safety of our incarcerated brothers and sisters and state workers."
A statewide lockdown aimed at curbing the violence last week was lifted Monday for some Mississippi prisons after inmates were killed during multiple riots last week.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the lockdown has been lifted for 13 prisons, including the Mississippi State Penitentiary also known as Parchman.
Chickasaw County Correctional Facility and Yazoo County Correctional Facility will remain on lockdown until further notice.
MDOC told us five inmates have been killed following multiple riots in Mississippi prisons. Of the inmates killed, three were inmates at Parchman and one was an inmate at Chickasaw County Correctional Facility.
