Protesters rally for prison reform at Mississippi capitol after deadly riots at state prisons

“The events of this past week have been tragic, and as we have seen over the past several days, lawmakers and public officials default to blaming the loss of life and human suffering on gang violence without acknowledging their role in enabling the policies creating the longstanding systemic abuse and neglect that our incarcerated family members suffer in the prison system,” reads a statement from rally organizers. “We, the People of Mississippi, say no more to the violation of the constitutional rights, dignity and safety of our incarcerated brothers and sisters and state workers."