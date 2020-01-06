Wickliffe mayor calls for no citation, no confiscation of small amounts of marijuana during traffic stops

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe Mayor and Safety Director John Barbish wrote an email to the Chief of Police, calling it "a complete waste of our resources" and "ridiculous" to write citations for a gram of pot after an incident last week.
“They smell marijuana, they call for backup, search the kid’s car, find nothing else other than maybe one gram of cannabis and then waste the time writing a citation, writing a report, and actions like that when we have limited resources are not doing anything to improve the safety of the community,” said Barbish. “We have instances with heroin and handguns and I’m not worried about one gram of cannabis.”
The mayor is referring to an incident early Thursday morning, Jan. 2, when police found a man asleep in the parking lot of the Town Square Shopping Center.
"The guy had a forty-caliber Glock, he had manslaughter charges against him, he had heroin with him, he tried running away from the police, a very dangerous situation," according to the Mayor, who wants to concentrate on the serious crime in the community, not small amounts of marijuana.
“When it’s for obvious personal use, don’t write a citation, don’t write a report, get back to business looking for serious, dangerous criminals.”
The mayor wrote the email Friday so he said he hasn’t heard back from the police chief but said even if they don’t see eye-to-eye on the issue, using marijuana for probable cause for more serious drugs and weapons will still keep the community as safe as possible.
