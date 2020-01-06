Louisville Water customers prepare for increased bill prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many customers of Louisville Water will see an increase in their upcoming bill with a small price hike coming in the new year.
Louisville Water says that the new rates will cost about 85 cents more for an average household using around 4,000 gallons of water. This would bring an average bill to just over 24 dollars.
The Board of Water Works, the governing entity for Louisville Water sets the water rates each year, and approved the price increases in the budget for the 2020 year.
Customers will see two charges on their bill from Louisville Water, the service charge and the commodity charge.
Service charge is the cost of preparing the water and delivering it to customers, including treatment. The commodity charge is based on usage, where the first 2,000 gallons are priced at a lower rate and price increases as more is used.
To view the full list of fees, rates and charges from Louisville Water, click or tap here.
