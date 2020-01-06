Locals are frustrated by barriers on Siesta Key beach; owner says it for a good reason

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Access point one on Siesta Key Beach is known as a hidden gem to locals.
Now the secret spot, has ropes blocking off part of the beach and a sign that reads, “No trespassing.”
The sign troubling for residents and beachgoers. But the beachfront home owner, Michelle Olson, shared these photos – showing what happens after the sun goes down
People coming on to the beach having parties, leaving garbage and beer behind – right behind Olson’s home
Others using the beach as a public bathroom and even have sex inches away from the gated property.
A local says barriers can be frustrating but understands the reason.
“When you see a barrier I used to have that resentment myself but now I look at it what’s the issue what’s the problem, let’s resolve the issue and the problem goes away." says Michael Holderness
According to the Florida Constitution, the public has the right to access any part of the beach that is touched by the rising tide.
Sarasota County, Beaches and Water Access Manager, Cindy Turner released a statement that reads in part“The beaches and public beach accesses are open to the public to enjoy. Siesta Public Beach, Turtle Beach, and the 13 Siesta public beach accesses are not private, however, there are also private beaches/properties along Siesta Key adjacent to public beach accesses. Private property owners cannot block access to public beach accesses/property”.
The homeowner, Michelle Olson, says statement will be released sometime this week.
