East Charlotte school suddenly closes, forcing parents to find new schools for children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte private school announced its closure just days before students were to return from winter break.
Legacy Preparatory School, which operated inside the Park Expo and Conference Center at 800 Briar Creek Road, sent out a letter to families Friday informing them the school would close and would not re-open. Students had been expected to return to class Tuesday.
Principal Stacey Rose told WBTV funding from an investor fell through and forced the school to close.
The school formerly operated as the charter Charlotte Learning Academy. In March, the State Board of Education found it didn’t meet growth requirements and had a failing score, and voted to not renew its charter.
The school closed over the summer.
It re-opened as a private school under a different name, Legacy Preparatory School, after an investor approached the school, Rose said. It remained in the same building as the former charter.
According to Rose, nearly all of the school’s 145 students are low-income, and the school provided transportation for the students.
“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Rose said. “It’s devastating for all of us.”
Rose says she is working on notifying parents of surrounding schools to help make accommodations for the former Legacy Preparatory students.
