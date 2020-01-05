Protesters of rising Iran tensions gather at Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crowd gathered Saturday at Fountain Square to protest rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Protesters said they are against a new war in the Middle East, and they are calling for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops in Iraq and surrounding areas.
"We don’t want soldiers of the United States going to war with Iran and we don’t want any more bloodshed in the Middle East,” said Ben Jarvis, who was protesting at Fountain Square with Socialist Alternative.
On Friday, President Trump said he authorized an airstrike against the commander of Iran’s Security and Intelligence Services, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Trump said in an address to the nation the strike came in an effort to “stop a war,” not “start a war.”
The Iranian government has said there will be “harsh retaliation" for the killing of Solemiani.
Protesters at Fountain Square said they are fearful of what’s to come and want to stop a full-scale war.
“We are very afraid there’s going to be an escalation of conflict in the Middle East,” Jarvis said. “Not just Iraq and Iran but all over the Middle East.”
The Pentagon has already announced thousands of troops will be deployed to the Middle East.
