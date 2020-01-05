New Mayor of Charlestown sworn in with promise to restore trust

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - After a long, contentious election, the new Mayor of Charlestown, Treva Hodges, was sworn in Saturday in front of a room packed with her constituents.
A packed room is a good sign for the new mayor of a city that she says has struggled to stay unified over the years.
“I think today is a good sign we can work through any kind of partisan divides we’ve experienced,” Hodges said.
What she says divided Charlestown even further, inspired her to run for office, a lack of transparency and trust in city hall.
“I felt like city hall was closed off and that wasn’t helping and I think the direction we’re heading in is good, it’s just that the process can be a lot healthier, a lot more ethical and a lot more fair to our citizens,” Hodges said.
After a narrowly won and contested victory over the incumbent mayor for over a decade, Bob Hall, Hodges says she’s already hit a snag, just a few days into her new role.
“I was disappointed but we’re working through everything with our team in place,” Hodges said.
“We reached out to the Clark Treasurer’s office and they have been phenomenal in helping us get the information we need or helping us to recognize anything that might be missing,” Hodges said.
Hodges says this is stressful but not necessarily a bad thing.
“It allows us to create a new process,” Hodges said. “It helps us create a new system of internal controls that goes back to that public trust. We’re just going to start off with a clean slate and that’s perfectly ok.”
Former Mayor Hall told the News and Tribune there’s nothing missing Hodges needs to run the city.
Another highly controversial issue Hodges has pledged to take action on is making sure their infrastructure is ready for growth, specifically the water system.
