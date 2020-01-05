Blood donations needed after the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Make a New Year’s resolution to save lives by donating blood with LifeSouth.
All blood types are needed more than ever after the holidays. If everyone who can donate blood donates at least once a year, there will be no more blood shortages, so make 2020 your year to save lives.
Donate now through January 6 and receive a $10 VISA gift card as a thank you for donating.
Visit lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707. Below are dates, times and locations:
Birmingham Donor Center
396 W Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham
• Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
• Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 4
• CVS - Hwy 119 – Alabaster (11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
• Walmart - McFarland Blvd – Northport (noon – 6:00 p.m.)
• CVS - Main St - Trussville, AL (11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
• Walmart - Hwy 78 E – Jasper (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
• Walmart - Pelham Rd S – Jacksonville (11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
Sunday, January 5
• Walgreens - Golden Springs Rd – Anniston (11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
• CVS - US Hwy 31 – Calera (noon – 5:00 p.m.)
• Winn-Dixie - McFarland Blvd – Northport (noon – 6:00 p.m.)
• Walmart - Hwy 78 E – Jasper (11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
• CVS - Moody Pkwy – Moody (noon – 6:00 p.m.)
Monday, January 6
• 2nd and Charles - Quintard Ave – Oxford (noon – 6:00 p.m.)
• Walmart - Pelham Pkwy – Pelham (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
• Walmart - McFarland Blvd – Northport (noon – 6:00 p.m.)
• Walmart - Hwy 78 E – Jasper (noon – 6:00 p.m.)
• Walmart - Odum Rd – Gardendale (noon – 6:00 p.m.)
