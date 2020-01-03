Cleveland extends hours at 8 neighborhood resource and rec centers to keep kids away from trouble

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland Division of Recreation will extend hours at eight neighborhood resource and recreation centers (NRRC) to help keep young adults busy and focused.
From Thursday until Sunday, the following recreation centers will remain open until 11 p.m.
- Lonnie Burten Center, 2511 East 46th St.
- Cudell Recreation, 1910 West Blvd.
- Glenville Recreation, 680 E. 113th St.
- Zelma George, 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
- Michael Zone Recreation Center Park, 6301 Lorain Ave.
- Earle B Turner Recreation Center, 11300 Miles Ave.
- Cleveland Fairfax Recreation, 2335, E. 82nd St.
- Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, 8611 Hough Ave.
Sam Gissetaner is the Recreation Commissioner of the city of Cleveland and the decision to extend rec center hours, he says, was made with the welfare of students in mind.
“The program is designed to keep kids off the street and give them extra hours in the recreation center, as opposed to being on the street,” Gissentaner said.
The programming was arranged so that there is something for everyone, including chess, swimming and yoga, and it goes beyond activities, and includes the opportunity for young people to learn from those with more experience.
“We have mentoring programs and health and wellness programs for our kids and young adults,” Gissentaner said, “We have places where kids can come in and have a conversation about what’s going on in their lives and we also have trauma informed professionals in our recreation centers.”
The extended hours have gone over well at certain times during the summer and have been a big success especially in the winter months, Gissentaner said, as it gives the students a warm and safe place off the streets.
