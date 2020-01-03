City of Tucson announces TreeCycle program; will not collect trees from curbs, alleys

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Once Christmas is done, the clock starts ticking to get your dried and potentially dangerous Christmas tree out of your home. The TreeCycle Program provides a way for that tree to continue to be of good use - by being converted to wood chips for gardeners.
The program runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 12. After Jan. 5, wood chips will be available for pick-up at the Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Road. Bring your own container. The chips help soil to retain moisture.
The city of Tucson will not collect trees that have been discarded on curbs and in alleys. So, once you have removed all lights, ornaments, decorations, plastic tree bags and tree stands, drop off your tree at one of the following locations:
- Oro Valley Lot: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive (Only open through Jan. 5, 2020)
- Golf Links Sports Park: 2400 S. Craycroft Road
- Tucson Rodeo Grounds: on Third Avenue (east of Rodeo Grounds, on Third Avenue north of Irvington Road)
- Los Reales Landfill: 5300 E. Los Reales Road (follow signs, open Monday – Saturday, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Purple Heart Park: 10050 E. Rita Road
- Randolph Golf Course: 600 S. Alvernon Way (southeast corner of parking lot)
- Tank’s Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility: 7301 E. Speedway (turn north on Prudence Road, open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.; ONLY DURING BUSINESS HOURS. Please do not leave trees outside property. Tank’s will offer mulch for your garden.)
- Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility: 5300 W. Ina Road (open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.; ONLY DURING BUSINESS HOURS. Please do not leave trees outside property. Tank’s will offer mulch for your garden.)
Please do not leave trees outside collection areas during off hours to avoid creating a fire hazard. Other green waste cannot be accepted at TreeCycle sites. Commercial tree lot overages are only accepted at Los Reales Landfill at posted landfill rates.
