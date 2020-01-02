Local food pantries hope season of giving continues year round

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season has come and gone, but for local food pantries, like God’s Mission House in Effingham County, they’re hoping that the season of giving lasts all year round.
Whether it’s dry food, canned goods or even clothes volunteers at the Mission House stay busy making sure no one goes without.
A mission their director Rebecca Young says they take very seriously.
“That’s what God tells us to do, to help those who are in need. To be His hands and feet,” said Young.
Although the holiday season tends to bring in an influx of donations, unfortunately as the season fades away, so too do the donations, but the need remains.
“For these clients, money is tight all year long, so the need is all year long,” said Young.
The Mission House serves about 275 families every single month, a number they won’t be able to continue to reach without help.
Even if you can’t give financially, Young says there’s something even more valuable you can offer.
“One of our greatest needs is for volunteers. Even if they can only give an hour, we’d love to have them come do something for an hour.”
If you’re wondering if there is anything you could do, just ask their youngest volunteers 10-year-old Liza and her 9-year-old sister Mae.
“You can do orders,” said Liza.
“Push the cart outside,” added Mae.
“Help put food in the truck,” Liza adds.
What’s the hardest part for these two young volunteers?
“You get a little tempted at looking at the cakes,” said Liza
“Yes! Yeah we get tempted,” added Mae.
Although they hope you’ll donate or volunteer with them, what matters most, they say, is that you’re helping others, even if it’s not at God’s Mission House.
“Wherever you are, you know, do what you can to give and help others and make it a regular practice,” said Young.
If you’d like to donate or volunteer you can contact God’s Mission House at 912-754-0840 or stop by their location behind the Springfield First Baptist Church at 1435 GA Hwy 119 N in Springfield.
