Police warn of text message scam that demanded money, threatened family

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are warning citizens to beware of scammers after Henrico man receives text messages demanding money and threatening his family.
Police said the 27-year-old received a series of text with information on him and his family, including names, ages, photos, addresses of past and current and phone numbers of past and current.
The messages demanded he pay $1,500 or his family would be attacked.
Police said the messages came from a 757 area code but state police were able to tack the origins to the Dominican Republic.
Troopers said all of the details sent about him and his family were readily available to the public on numerous websites and social media.
“Don’t fall victim to such scams - never send money or gift cards to unknown persons or organizations. Don’t respond back to such texts. Delete...ignore...and report it to the FBI’s IC3 -, the Internet Crime Complaint Center,” VSP posted on Facebook.
