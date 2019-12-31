Kauai authorities say remains of all 7 victims in helicopter crash accounted for

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the investigation into the helicopter tour crash on Kauai continues, county officials on Tuesday confirmed the remains of all seven victims have been accounted for.
The remains of six of them had been previously recovered.
So far, three of the victims have been identified, including the pilot, 69-year-old Paul Matero, and two passengers from Wisconsin, 47-year-old Amy Gannon and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn. The remaining unidentified victims are believed to be a family from Switzerland.
Meanwhile, a team of four people from the National Transportation Safety Board is on Kauai to complete the arduous task of trying to determine what went wrong in the moments before the crash last Thursday evening.
The remote and rugged terrain of Kokee, where the helicopter crashed, has been complicating matters. Federal investigators are calling the inaccessible area one of the most challenging crash sites they have seen.
The Eurocopter AS350 B2 aircraft, which belonged to Safari Helicopter, was due to return from the Na Pali Coast tour at 5:21 p.m. Thursday.
When the helicopter didn’t get back by 6 p.m., the Coast Guard was alerted and a search was launched.
Authorities have not said whether they believe weather was a factor, but did say the helicopter went down on a “prescribed route,” indicating that the pilot didn’t deviate on the way back to Lihue.
Federal and county officials said they would provide further updates on the crash on Tuesday.
