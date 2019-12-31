Ill. ends decade with worst population decline in nation

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The population of Illinois has been on the decline for the last six years, according to state officials.
Illinois is ending the decade with the worse population decline of any state in the nation.
State officials said Illinois lost 168,000 residents from 2010 to 2019.
That’s more than the population of Illinois’ third-largest city of Naperville.
U.S. Census Bureau data shows that the state shrank by 51,250 residents in just one year; from July 2018 to July 2019.
Data reveals that in 2019, Illinois lost 105,000 residents to other states.
To break this down, one resident left the state every five minutes.
Only California and New York lost more people to other states in 2019, according to census data.
Data also shows that of the five slowest-growing states, all have progressive income tax rate structures.
Those states are West Virginia, Illinois, Connecticut, Vermont and Mississippi.
The option to scrap a constitutionally-mandated flat income tax structure will be on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot for Illinois residents.
Census data showed that if Illinois had grown at the same rate as the national average since 2007, its population would be 1.14 million.
That is nine percent larger than its current population.
That growth would have brought in $78 billion in additional economic activity, equivalent to the entire state economy of Delaware.
