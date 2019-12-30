Local shops don’t expect business change with new tobacco law

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Last week, President Trump signed a measure into law raising the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21.
While this new federal law raises the age to buy tobacco and vape products, Arkansas already passed legislation back in September, requiring everyone must be 21 to buy these products.
Because of that, shops in Arkansas have already been adjusting to the new age requirements.
Shaun Slater with Emerald’s Triangle said they aren’t expecting any real changes in business.
“We’ve kind of already been getting used to that idea. We don’t anticipate that it’s going to have a huge hit on business, we’re actually glad that this happened because the whole point of vaping is to help people quit smoking,” said Slater.
Slater also said they hope this new age requirement will play a role in cannabis reform later down the line.
“We also think this will kind of smooth the path to cannabis reform nationally as well,” said Slater. “Because we are advocates for that and we don’t want developing minds to use cannabis because scientific studies show that it does have an effect for developing minds.”
The federal law is officially being enforced, but the FDA said there are still more steps that need to be taken before everything is finalized.
