Help for the homeless ahead of freezing temps overnight in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While most of us were inside avoiding the bitter cold on Saturday night, some were outside trying to get some sleep in the freezing temperatures.
For hundreds in Tucson, parks have become their home. Not all of these people spend their nights at the Salvation Army during ‘Operation Deep Freeze’ or at Gospel Rescue Mission’s homeless shelters.
But thanks to a compassionate group of volunteers, many had a warm meal, extra layers and blankets to help get them through the night.
The 6th annual Turkey Dinner at Santa Rita Park sent a message to the homeless in our community.
“They are important and they are not forgotten,” said Raynu Fernando.
It’s a feeling Abel Salvador seldom receives. He tells us he has been homeless for four years.
“It’s a terrible story,” said Salvador. “I had problems with my family and I started using.”
This past week has been especially hard for Salvador, not just because he isn’t spending the holidays with family.
“I need more,” he said. “Last night, I was so wet [because it was raining].”
That’s why volunteers served up more than food and company. Salvador has a new shirt, jacket and blanket.
“It feels very wonderful,” he said.
“There’s a handful of people that are chronically homeless and we just need to feed them and have kindness,” said Dr. Jane Lykins, who founded the Turkey Dinner at Santa Rita Park. “Then there’s other people where this is the worst week of their life.”
About 25 people gave up their Saturday to give to others.
“We want that sense of community,” said Fernando. “We all live in Tucson, we all fall on hard times.”
“It’s so cold … and we come out and we stand in it for two hours today and we are freezing and we are so proud of ourselves,” said Lykins, “but this is home for so many people.”
Volunteers also handed out toiletries, dog food and sleeping bags. More than 200 people were fed and offered donated items, a sign the season of giving doesn’t have to end after Christmas.
