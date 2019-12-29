Illegal robocalls plague Americans plus an explanation of deepfakes

Copyright 2019 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.
Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, December 29, 2019, features an interview with United States Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on the agency’s attempts to crack down on illegal robocalls that are pervasive in the U.S.
The show will also feature Cat Zakrzewski, a technology reporter for The Washington Post and author of The Technology 202 newsletter.
