Federal investigation underway involving ATM skimmers, EPD says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning that a federal investigation is underway in Evansville.
Evansville Police Department says the investigation involves a ring of people out of Michigan and it’s related to ATM skimmers.
EPD says both the FBI and Secret Service have been notified.
EPD told us that one person has been arrested
14 News reached out to Old National Bank, and they tell us they noticed suspicious activity and immediately notified police.
They tell us all clients who used the impacted ATMs will be notified.
The locations of the ATMs are not being disclosed because it’s an active investigation.
Old National Bank officials say anyone who notices an unauthorized charge should immediately contact them.
Victims will be reimbursed, and new cards will be issued.
Officials don’t have an exact number of victims, but they say it was caught early.
The bank is always monitoring, but they say customers should always closely monitor their accounts.
We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.
