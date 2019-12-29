Christmas Cardboard Recycling Program another hit in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Christmas Cardboard Recycling Program kicked off Saturday, collecting all the extra cardboard to help people clean up after the holidays.
This year, recycling all the extra boxes from gifts this holiday season is even easier. Kevin Felsher is part of the Harrison County Beautification Commission and is helping keep the county clean.
“It’s a collaborative effort with Harrison County Beautification Commission, Harrison County Utility Authority and I believe Mississippi Power, and the idea behind is it to take the cardboard that might normally be put into the landfill and keep it out of there and get it recycled," he said.
After such an overwhelming response last year, the decision was made to add a fourth location and from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. Waste Management employees assisted people in filling the massive 30-yard dumpsters to accomplish one major objective.
“Help take the burden off of the landfills. Keep that into the recycling program and keep it a little bit greener. That’s our goal always,” Felsher said.
By the end of the morning, the once empty dumpsters transformed into a mountain of TV boxes and other recyclables.
There are still other opportunities to properly dispose of any extra waste.
“We also have a program called the second Saturday where you can come out and on the Lorraine-Cowan Road, you can recycle your cardboard, your electronics, anything you can think of. You can bring out paints and that’s really helpful to the people," Felsher said.
The Harrison County work center is located at 10076 Lorraine Road in Gulfport.
