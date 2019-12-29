Apartment fire on East 10th Street in New Albany extinguished quickly using thermal imagery

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Fire Department is thanking technology and great training for quickly extinguishing an apartment fire on East 10th Street Sunday morning.
According to a post on Twitter, crews were called out Sunday morning to an apartment fire on the 1500 block of East 10th Street. Smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire in their unit.
The fire was located by firefighters in the ceiling of the living room/bedroom using thermal imaging devices that were installed on the firefighters’ air packs.
The fire was contained to the single unit and was extinguished with no injuries to crew or residents.
