Albemarle County Schools are losing out on millions from the state due to one key distinction

Albemarle County is one of the more expensive areas to live in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Despite high costs, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors say the county is losing out on key funding from the state for things like education because it's not designated as a "cost to compete area." Supervisors say they've had to raise taxes in order to pay for educational expenses that would be covered by the state if Albemarle was designated a "cost to compete" or "high cost area".