New mass communication system for East Texas takes effect January 1

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Council of Governments is moving to a new mass notification system. Emergency management offices in East Texas want to make sure the public is aware of the change.
“Our county has a reverse 911, per se, that is able to get information back out to the county residents in case of emergency or time of disaster,” said Patrick Dooley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Rusk County." “It’s just a way we can get stuff out to the county when they need the information put back out to them.”
As of Jan. 1, East Texas counties will be switching from their old system, to a new one.
“The new system we’re going to is called Rave Mobile Safety,” said Dooley. “Over the next couple days we’ll be updating our websites with the new Rave link that people can go on to and the citizens can sign back up for what they want as far as weather notifications.”
The new system is being paid for by a grant through the East Texas Council of Governments.
“It is a way to get out information across the county to people who sign up for weather warnings, disasters,” said Dooley. “Anything we need to get the word out quickly.”
All residents need to do it login and make an account with their up-to-date information.
“Over the next few days we’ll be putting on our county websites, the new Rave Mobile Safety link," said Dooley. :People can click on it and they can log in and set up their profile and get what alerts they want when it comes to weather."
Residents can use the Rave Mobile Safety website or app, or the Smart 911 app on their phone.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said if any of heir citizens have any questions or problems while trying to set up an account, they are welcome to call their office and they will help set up an account for them.
