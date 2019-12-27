Wildlife benefits from recycled Christmas trees, how you can help

(KFVS) - Wildlife officials are asking for your Christmas trees!
You can donate your tree to The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to be used for habitat improvement.
Fisheries staff collect natural trees to submerge in area lakes and ponds. Officials explained that the trees offer habitat for a variety of native fish species.
Officials in Missouri said they will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January.
Before your drop it off, remove all decorations from the tree.
Bring the tree to the drop-off site at the MDC Central Regional Office at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.
Officials have put up signs to direct donors to the proper drop-off spot at the edge of the parking lot.
For more information, call (573) 815-7900, or stop in to the MDC Central Regional Office during normal business hours.
If you’re in southeast Missouri, Jackson’s Recycling Center will also be accepting trees through the end of January.
Kentucky residents have the opportunity to donate trees as well.
Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has drop-off points across the state where you can bring your old tree and put it to good use.
If you’re dropping off a tree, make sure to do it during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here for a list of Kentucky drop-off sites.
