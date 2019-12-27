City of Savannah responds to sewage spills caused by recent heavy rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah responded to several major sewage spills in just a few days.
The first two spills occurred on Monday, Dec. 23. Staff responded to residences on Rivermoor Court and Row Pine Development. Estimated spills of 13,260 gallons and 24,840 gallons occurred.
Staff responded Tuesday, Dec. 24 to a spill at 23 South Millward Road on Wilmington Island. An estimated 59,040 gallons were spilled.
A fourth major sewage spill occurred on Christmas morning at 108 South Millward Road. An estimated 19,800 gallons spilled at this location.
Each spill is classified as a major spill under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines.
The cause of the spills is associated with recent heavy rains, according to a news release from the city.
State guidelines require Environmental Protection Division, Health Department and the communications office with the City to be notified, as well as signs to be posted when a major sewage spill happens.
Neighbors passing by this area on Millward Road say there was a big vacuum truck here Wednesday.
According to the City’s post at Turners Creek boat ramp, that truck and others were collecting the mix of sewage and drainage water from the sewer collection system. Savannah’s communications office attributed the abnormal levels of water flowing into the sanitary sewer system mainly on a damaged manhole, which led the sewage into the canal.
The affected areas were then cleaned with lime.
Most of the boaters we spoke to at the boat ramp heard about the spill, and it’s possible effects on the creek. That led one couple doing some fishing to be a little more cautious than usual with their catches.
“I read that when we first came in," said Turner’s Creek boater Sharon Miller. "And then we caught the fish, and we just like, because they put up a good fight, so we like to fish for them. But with that being posted it was just, in my mind, we didn’t really want to keep those.”
Even though the spill was in an unincorporated part of the county, Savannah assumed responsibility to make the fix because they own the line that leads to the President Street Water Reclamation Plant.
