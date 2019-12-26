Entergy disputes rumored rate increase by Louisiana Energy Users Group

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A recent study by the Louisiana Energy Users Group reported that a typical bill for Entergy customers "could go up by estimates as high as $50 over the next few years.
Entergy released a statement disputing the claims.
The claims were brought up at a recent meeting between the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the Louisiana Energy Users Group - a cumulation of 24 of the largest companies operating in the state.
Entergy did, however, inform regulators that it needs to eventually spend an estimated 10 to 12 billion dollars to replace units that are approaching 50 years of age. As a regulated monopoly, Entergy’s customers usually make up for those costs.
“There was much discussion as to the uncertainty of where rates may be going and what Louisiana’s energy needs will look like in the next five, 10, 15 years,” said Commissioner Craig Greene of Baton Rouge. “Therefore, I directed PSC staff to research customer-centered options for all customer classes as well as other regulatory environments and recommend a plan for how to ensure customers are the focus here in Louisiana. It is a proactive approach to make sure we maintain the customers’ perspective as we look for solutions to those energy needs and carry out the Commission’s responsibility of ensuring reliable and affordable service to Louisiana residents.”
Entergy officials argued that their current process works and has helped produce some of the lowest residential monthly rates in the country.
“In the summer months, I’ll pay higher like $70 to $80 dollars a month and now when the air’s not on, like $25,” said Entergy customer Faye Brooke.
"We're always looking at the price of all the services to our customers. We have a docket open to look at things going forward and the changing industry of electricity."
District 4 Commissioner Mike Francis said from time to time customers could see slight increases over the next decade because of much-needed upgrades, but definitely not a $50 dollar increase.
“I can tell you as the chairman of the commission, that there’s no such price increase coming. right now things are solid and stable,” said Francis.
In the long-run, Francis said the commission, as well as Entergy, are always looking at ways to keep customers from shelling out more cash when it comes to their monthly bill.
The Louisiana Public Service Commission directed its staff to look at enlarging the use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency assistance programs.
The five-member board unanimously directed their staff to look at all the options available, including measures that could:
• Expand the use of electricity made from renewable sources, such as wind and sun.
• Expand programs to help pay for making homes and businesses more energy-efficient.
• Allow large industrial customers to fend for themselves by seeking better electricity prices on the open market or let the plants and refineries make their own power.
The commission’s staff also will review the implications of allowing industrial customers to fend for themselves by seeking better electricity prices on the open market or letting plants and refineries make their own power.
