Entergy disputes rumored rate increase by Louisiana Energy Users Group

“There was much discussion as to the uncertainty of where rates may be going and what Louisiana’s energy needs will look like in the next five, 10, 15 years,” said Commissioner Craig Greene of Baton Rouge. “Therefore, I directed PSC staff to research customer-centered options for all customer classes as well as other regulatory environments and recommend a plan for how to ensure customers are the focus here in Louisiana. It is a proactive approach to make sure we maintain the customers’ perspective as we look for solutions to those energy needs and carry out the Commission’s responsibility of ensuring reliable and affordable service to Louisiana residents.”