Consumers push back against so-called porch pirates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the rush on to get those Christmas gifts delivered on time, we also have to contend with thieves who grab packages left at front doors.
They are the so-called porch pirates. And Louisiana ranks among the top four states for such crimes, according to security.org.
Surveillance footage of the package thieves reveals why it is often described as a crime of opportunity.
“We hear about it all the time. ...," said Devin Martin, who owns Security Pro in Minden. "They follow the delivery vehicle. They’ll make sure nobody’s looking and then they’ll run up, grab it and then walk away.”
A new study released by security.org shows nearly 40 percent of consumers have been victims of package theft, which translates into more than 25 million Americans targeted every year.
“Happened to my wife, actually,” Shreveport shopper Pierre Davis said.
An insurance claim and working the phones eventually led to them being compensated, he said.
But Davis described it as an ordeal. “Yeah, yeah. It was a hassle; pain in the backside.”
More than just the inconvenience, Davis recalled the surge of emotions.
“It angers you because, you know, you go out every day and bust your behind and provide out for your family," he said.
"And to have somebody just to come and steal something out from you, it’s a(n) act of betrayal. I mean, it makes you upset.”
KSLA News 12 caught up with Martin at the a home where porch pirates just struck. He said he understands the frustrations involved.
“There’s nothing worse than, you know, paying good money, going online, buying something. It’s dropped off. It’s delivered. You spent the money and you don’t have the goods.”
The survey published by Security.org shows more than 80 percent of respondents were concerned about package theft, with potential solutions including:
- installing a doorbell camera (29%);
- installing an outdoor camera (23%);
- having packages sent to another address (17%); or,
- commit to a security system (12%)
Authorities want to make something very clear. Stealing mail is a federal offense. It is a felony that can carry a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
