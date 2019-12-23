The Heritage Company announces temporary closure, due to cyber attack, before Christmas

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Officials with a Central Arkansas company, with a location in Region 8, announced this weekend they will be temporarily suspending its services due to a cyber attack, according to content partner KARK.
The Heritage Company, which has a location in Jonesboro, released the statement to KARK about the situation.
Several employees at their Sherwood location also spoke with KARK about the announcement, with employees saying they were upset over the issue.
“It wasn’t the right way, you know, it could have been done better,” Krystal Todd told KARK.
Johnathan Woods, another employee, said the situation was difficult to understand.
“It’s very frustrating, you know. Especially when you’re trying to build yourself back up and try to get around and do the right thing and bad things keep happening,” Woods said.
The company’s CEO, Sandra Franecke, also released a statement to KARK.
Franecke said there had been a lot of misinformation, especially on social media, about the issue and that the company has been working to address the situation.
“Unfortunately, approximately two months ago, our Heritage servers were attacked by malicious software that basically ‘held us hostage for ransom’ and we were forced to pay the crooks to get the ‘key’ just to get our systems back up and running. Since then, IT has been doing everything they can to bring all our systems back up, but they still have quite a long way to go,” Franecke said in the statement. “Also, since then, I have been doing my utmost best to keep our doors open, even going so far as paying your wages from my own money to keep us going until we could recoup what we lost due to the cyber attack.”
Franecke also said in the statement that the company was faced with difficult choices to make and apologized for how the employees were notified.
“Had we known at the time that this would have hurt the company this badly, we would have made a statement to the employees long ago to warn everyone what this might mean,” Franecke said. “The ONLY option we had at this time was to close the doors completely or suspend our services until we can regroup and reorganize and get our systems running again. Of course, we chose to suspend operations as Heritage is a company that doesn’t like to give up .... So here it is: The Heritage Company is temporarily suspending our services. On January 2nd, there will be a message left on the weather line. That message will give you updated information on the restructuring of the company and whether or not we’ve made progress on our system."
Attempts by Region 8 News to reach the Jonesboro office Saturday and Sunday, as well as the Sherwood office, Sunday were not successful.
