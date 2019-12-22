Mecklenburg County DA’s Office forgives minor traffic offenders

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office is forgiving people who haven't paid their traffic fines and court fees - this forgiveness is for people who haven't paid in more than two years.
“At the end of the day we’re ministers of justice,” Mecklenburg County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Withrow said. “And giving people a second chance is the right thing to do - especially in this work."
The plan is for people with minor traffic offenses only. These offenses could include running a stop sign or failing to notify DMV of a change in their address. These violations could result in a suspended license.
“It’s simply criminalizing someone for not having the means to pay an old court cost,” Withrow said. “And we don’t think that’s right.”
It is estimated that more than 11,000 people will be forgiven. There is a state law already on the books that allows drivers to petition the courts to forgive their fines. Withrow says this has been done before, but this is the first time the Mecklenburg County DA’s office is doing this forgiveness on a large scale.
“Giving them the ability to drive on a lawful drivers license,” Withrow said. “Get to work, take care of their family, take their parents or children to doctor’s appointment and not be in fear of being stopped - it’s a game-changer.”
The belief is if the offender hasn’t paid the fine within two years - then chances are they will not pay the fine.
“This gives us a better opportunity to focus our resources on perhaps more important things,” Withrow said. “Repeat offenders or violent criminals.”
People who are forgiven will not be notified about this. They will have to check on their own. The county provided funds to allow worker to input the data that will clear the more than 11,000 offenders.
