Town officials say $1.6m water treatment plant will help fix water issues

TROY, Ind. (WFIE) - A new water treatment plant is set to solve a number of water issues in the Town of Troy.
Town leaders say this $1.6 million project was greatly needed and improvements will happen over time.
Business Development Managers say the plant can hold up to 43,000 gals of water per day. It's designed to filter naturally occurring minerals from their groundwater wells, improving the overall quality of the utility's drinking water.
“The water quality was slipping and it was not anything that was harmful to anybody’s health, it’s just that we want to have the best available for our townspeople,” said Jane Efinger-Hayden, the Town of Troy Clerk and Treasurer.
According to officials, the new system will lower iron and manganese levels that are currently being detected in the water.
Officials say the project is financed through a low-interest loan provided by the United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Rural Development.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.