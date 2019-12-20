Lawmakers propose allowing private cameras in Ohio nursing homes to reduce elder abuse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Democratic legislators proposed a bill that would allow families to place video recording devices in nursing home rooms to help eliminate elder abuse.
“There are approximately 16,000 cases of elder abuse reported every year in Ohio,” said Rep. Juanita Brent.
Elder abuse is defined as knowing and intentional neglect or abuse from a caregiver to a vulnerable adult.
If passed, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families, could provide consent to install private cameras in their rooms.
“This legislation was brought to my attention by a constituent of mine, Steve Piskor,” said Senator Nickie Antonio. “Mr. Piskor’s mother, Esther, was living in a nursing home in Northeast Ohio, when she was abused by health care professionals, a tragedy that he uncovered via a hidden video camera. Having an aging parent in a nursing home is already a stressful experience, but this bill could help ease some of those concerns.”
Current law allows cameras in patient rooms only if approved by the nursing home facility, according to CBS affiliate WBNS in Columbus.
The National Institute of Health estimates that only one in 14 cases of elder abuse is actually reported.
