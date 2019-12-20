Court clears way for minimum wage amendment to be on Florida ballot

“Now, the sprint to reverse decades of inequality really starts --- and let me tell you --- this is going to be a tough challenge,” Morgan said. “But just like voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of medical marijuana in 2016, I’m confident that we will do the same in 2020. I’m confident because Floridians are compassionate and know that giving every worker a fair wage means not just lifting up those who would directly benefit but lifting up our broader economy when hardworking folks have more money to spend.”