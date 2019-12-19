U.S. Dept of Labor fines two Alabama Dollar Tree Stores more than $400,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has imposed hefty fines on two Alabama Dollar Tree Stores, accusing them of exposing employees to safety hazards.
In Rainbow City, OSHA cited the national discount retailer Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for “failing to properly stack cases of merchandise ... in a stable manner.”
The store located on Rainbow Drive, in Rainbow City Alabama, faces $104,192 in penalties.
Earlier in the month, the Dollar Store in Andalusia was cited $312,576 in penalties. OSHA claimed safety hazards could cause employees to “slip, trip, and fall... by failing to keep passageways and walking surfaces in a clean, orderly, and sanitary condition.”
The fines come amid Birmingham placing a moratorium on stores like Dollar Tree in low-income areas, due to the discount retailers not offering healthy food items.
Councilor Darryl O’Quinn said he constantly gets complaints from customers about the condition of Dollar Stores.
“I think it definitely validates our concerns and I’m happy to see that there’s been some enforcement action to address the issue,” said O’Quinn.
OSHA claimed they have repeatedly cited Dollar Tree for similar violations since 2015.
“It is unacceptable that this employer continues to subject workers to the same hazards previously identified and cited at other Dollar Tree locations,” said OSHA’s Birmingham Director Ramona Morris.
Dollar Tree has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.