Housing Authority acquires complex, plans to shift some residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority announced plans to relocate 22 families from Tom Brown Village. They’ll transition to the Farrington Apartments in Center Point, after a roughly 20 million dollar renovation is done.
According to the Housing Authority, families are expected to move next summer. They’ll be given the option to relocate ahead of the first phase of redevelopment at Tom Brown. At least 3 families have already said yes.
Housing officials don’t have an exact plan yet for Tom Brown, but say they’re working to get a developer to come up with a redevelopment design and set a timeline for construction.
In the meantime, officials say they’re excited about what they can offer at Farrington.
The following is a statement from the Housing Authority:
“It’s an opportunity for HABD to improve an affordable housing option for families and we’re excited about that.”
Some community members in Tom Brown Village say the relocation is something they’re potentially excited about. Shanterria Solomon has lived at Tom Brown Village for 11 years. She says the move could be a fresh start.
“I think it’s a good idea - especially after the incidents and shootings,” said Solomon, “I think it’ll be more peaceful too.”
But other community members are concerned about the shift. They say it could pull resources from the Birmingham area and create a strain on resources in Center Point.
“I won’t make any accusations, but there are many of us who are nervous and watching,” said Adam Mixon.
Mixon serves as pastor at Zion Spring Baptist Church in the Tom Brown Village community. He says his concerns are rooted in moving people away from the resources they need.
“You put people out in the county. You don’t provide means for them to get back and forth because we don’t have that type of transportation system set up in the city. You end up with people cut off from resources," said Mixon.
Mixon says he’s also concerned efforts to revitalize the Avondale area will spill over into the Tom Brown Village community and look more like gentrification.
“I’ve been here long enough when they did this downtown in Central City,” said Mixon, “I’m a little concerned people will be displaced and moved out into the county and cut off.”
Shifting families could also mean shifting students out of Birmingham City Schools into Jefferson County schools. The Housing Authority didn’t have exact numbers yet on how many students could relocate and say they don’t anticipate a significant impact.
Center Point High School Principal Van Phillips says he’s ready to welcome any students who come, but it’ll come at a cost.
“I don’t know if we can classify it as minimum impact yet since we don’t know the impact,” said Phillips.“[It will] put a tremendous burden on the school system, not knowing the students were coming, to make appropriate plans for the students,” said Phillips, “The impact would be that we didn’t have the opportunity to plan from a budgetary standpoint for those additional students.”
Phillips says the system is also planning to welcome students who were originally relocated from Farrington Apartments because of the construction. At least 40 former families will return to the area, which makes him more concerned about potentially large class size and lack of teacher resources.
He says as an educator, he is also concerned about the money that could be taken from Birmingham City Schools if students leave.
WBRC reached out to Birmingham City Schools for a comment, but have not heard back.
Phillips says another meeting is planned for after the holiday break to discuss the potential transition.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.